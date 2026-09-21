‘Want to show we can compete’: Japanese players look to impress ahead of historic 75-year tie vs Shreyas Iyer's India

"I can't wait to just get out there, take on the challenge and I'm really looking forward to it," Ito-Davis told ICC Digital.

Both teams are at different ends of the spectrum. Japan are currently 41st in the ICC rankings, and India were only recently displaced from the top position by England. There are not even remote comparisons, but as far as Ito-Davis is concerned, Japan are looking to challenge India and make an impression.

Japan allrounder Benjamin Ito-Davis is looking forward to the historic tie against T20 world champions India at Sano on Tuesday. The match is being held to celebrate 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic ties.

"To represent Japan on the global stage and promote cricket in Japan is something I'm really honoured and proud to do. As a team, we want to show that we can compete against a team like India and show that Japan spirit, the Japan way, but also play in a fair and respectful way.”

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He added, "If I'm able to maybe inspire a Japanese kid to play cricket, boy or girl, to try cricket for the first time, that would be my greatest success story. A chance to promote the game even more (in Japan) is my goal.”

The Indian men’s team under new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer will begin their Asian Games campaign on September 28. They are already in the quarterfinals and will know who they are going to play only after the group stage which kicks off on September 24. So, the historic 75-year relationship match has been nicely planned. This was the only way Japan could line up against three-time T20 World champions India. Naturally, the players are very excited.

Jake Kusuda-Nairn is another all-rounder setting his sights on the match. His sister, Elena, a few days ago witnessed the Asian Games women’s India-Japan game from the dugout, having been unable to make it to the Playing XI. Kusuda-Nairn, who hopes to get the wicket of teenage India batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tomorrow, has received advice from Elena ahead of the match. "She just told me to take everything in and enjoy myself out there. I'm just going to take it one ball at a time. A couple of wickets would be nice," he said.

Earlier this year, Japan registered their first-ever win at the Under-19 World Cup. In fact, this was their first-ever across teams at a global event. Kusuda-Nairn is happy that Japanese cricket is on the way up. "Even from a couple of years ago, the growth has been incredible. The U19s doing well at the World Cup has definitely boosted Japan cricket. The media following, even the comments about how they love our jersey (have been positive)," he said.

The match will kick off at 09:30 am (IST).