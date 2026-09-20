‘Tu chhole bechne aaya hai?’ Wasim Akram shows no mercy to Babar Azam after PCB sacks 7 players, coaches mid-series

“Babar Azam said he did not know. If you don’t know, then what were you doing here? Tu chhole bechne aaya hai? (Were you here to sell chickpeas)? As a player or as a person, I believe that if your leader or captain does not stand by you, you cannot give 100 per cent," he added.

Speaking at an event, Wasim Akram asked if a captain does not know what is going on, then something is seriously wrong. He also said that if a captain does not stand by his team, then the players will not give their 100 per cent.

Pakistan cricket is undergoing a massive crisis right now. They just suffered a humiliating 3-0 Test series whitewash against England, captained by Babar Azam . In a bizarre move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent seven players home and sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul mid-series, replacing them with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke. During the final Test of the series, when Babar was asked at the toss about this move, he said that he had no idea about what had taken place. This reaction has now seemed to anger legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram , as he took a shot at the Pakistan skipper.

'Babar should not have taken captaincy' In a surprising move earlier this year before Pakistan's Test Series against England, PCB sacked Shan Masood as the captain following a dismal run of results, and reinstated Babar Azam as the skipper. This is after he could not get a permanent place in the Test playing XI in the last 12 months.

Adding to his comments at the event, Wasim Akram said that Babar Azam should not have taken the captaincy. In fact, he said that after the defeat in the second Test vs England, he should have relinquished the role himself.

“I do not want to blame anyone, and I could be wrong as well. But in my opinion, Babar should not have taken the captaincy. All of this was unnecessary… My suggestion is that after the second Test, Babar should have said that he would play only as a player," he said.

ALSO READ: Michael Atherton grills Babar Azam after England whitewash Pakistan in Tests: ‘Are you committed as captain?’

Shoaib Akhtar slams Babar Azam's personality, Rashid Latif calls him 'dummy captain' Before Wasim Akram, his former Pakistan teammates Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif have heavily criticised Babar Azam and his captaincy. Akhtar criticised his personality. On the other hand, Latif launched an all-out verbal tirade, calling Babar a 'dummy' captain.

"Babar's personality is visible in his captaincy, decision-making, and his game, which is why he is now struggling badly. He is unable to make the right calls. Had it been me, everyone knows what would have happened. That is a very simple thing," Shoaib Akhtar said in an interaction on PTV Sports.

"Babar should have resigned here. Half of the team has been sent back home. If I were in his place, I would have given up the captaincy. You have become a dummy captain. Your coach has been sidelined, and you are sitting quietly. It shows PCB always needs a dummy captain. He has left his players alone. You should not let people use you, or have the courage to kick away the captaincy and walk out," Rashid Latif said in a video posted on his YouTube channel