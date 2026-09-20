Chamari Athapaththu leads from the front as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to enter Asian Games gold medal match
Chamari Athapaththu played a captain's hand as Sri Lanka entered the Asian Games 2026 final, beating Pakistan in the semi-final.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu led from the front to help her team enter the final and dream about winning the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. The left-handed experienced batter played an unbeaten 83-run knock off 50 balls to help Sri Lanka chase down the target of 178 with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare against Pakistan at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin on Sunday. Pakistan will now play for bronze with either India or Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Chasing 178, Sri Lanka got off to a flier courtesy Imesha Dulani, and she raced to 26 off 21 balls. However, just like numerous previous occasions, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana rose to the occasion, providing the first breakthrough.
Chamari then took the matter into her own hands from there, hammering the Pakistan bowlers all around the park. She found support in Hasini Perera as the duo put on 95 runs for the second wicket, and the two batters piled misery on the opponent.
Perera was dismissed close to the finishing line, but Chamari, along with Harshitha Samarawickrama (17*), ensured Sri Lanka didn't face any trouble and progress to the final without any fuss.
How did Pakistan's innings unfold?
The first semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was delayed by almost two hours due to a wet outfield. However, the ground staff eventually got the job done, and the game got underway, with the Sri Lanka captain winning the toss and opting to bowl.
Pakistan's opening batter Gull Feroza was dismissed on the first ball of the match, and the Sana-led side got off to the worst start possible in the crunch encounter. However, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar played out of their skins, hitting half-centuries, and the duo's effort helped Pakistan post a formidable total on the board.
Zulfiqur scored 54 while Zafar was the pick of the batters, hammering 71 off 40 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes. The experienced campaigner made full use of the short boundaries and kept moving the scoreboard nicely. Eventually, Pakistan posted 177/4 in the allotted twenty overs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More