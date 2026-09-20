England prioritising South Africa Tests: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue may not play Australia T20Is
The five-T20I series will be played in November-December, and just a couple of weeks later, the first Test in South Africa kicks off at Johannesburg.
Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue — three very important Test bowlers for England — are likely to be rested for the five T20Is in Australia in November-December. England will play eight white-ball games in all, with the three-ODI rubber kicking off on November 13 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, following which the T20Is will take place from November 21. And since England are scheduled to play three Test matches in South Africa just a couple of weeks after the final game, as per a report in Daily Mail, the three fast bowlers above are likely to be pulled out of the T20I series. Clearly, England are prioritising Test cricket, so when they take the field for the first Test on December 17, their best pacers are available to unleash their fury on the hosts’ batsmen.
“Right through the schedule, we will look at what the priorities are and how we are able to manage the key players and personnel so that English cricket has the best opportunity to succeed in those times,” England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum said.
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“How do we make sure we have got the best players available for that stuff? We will see, probably the fast bowlers in particular, given a bit of a freshen up leading into that Test series, so therefore the T20s may be an area where we can introduce some new talent, which will be important for us as well, to keep growing our talent base in that space.
“We will work it out. We will do what we think is right to ensure everyone has the best opportunity to succeed, and that will include, at times, having to sit guys out,” he added.
England now have a new Test head coach at the helm. It’s Stephen Fleming, another New Zealander. Fleming was appointed after McCullum was sacked from that role, following a 2-1 Test defeat by tourists New Zealand in June. However, both are long-time friends and also run a meat business together. The decision to rest the trio of fast bowlers is something they can discuss together. They must already have, frankly.
The Tests against South Africa will be Fleming’s first assignment after he opted out of the three Tests against Pakistan recently. When asked how he and McCullum were different, the former Chennai Super Kings head coach said: “I'll bet on the favourite, and he'll bet on the longest odds possible. It depends on which timeline you want to talk about, but for me, the way they changed the nature of Test cricket was quite remarkable. I have a huge amount of respect for the courage that it took. Obviously, the last 12 months it hasn't evolved as they would have liked, or the fans would have liked, but as a lover of cricket, I was very impressed with how the team went about it."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More