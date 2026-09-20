Shafali Verma scores maiden T20I ton as India thrash Bangladesh to set up Sri Lanka gold medal match
Verma scored 100 not off just 49 balls as India posted 195/4. Bangladesh were never in the chase and were bowled out for 81. The final will be played Tuesday.
The Indian women’s cricket team has reached the final of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after thrashing Bangladesh by 114 runs at Nisshin’s Karogi Athletic Park on Sunday. They will now play Sri Lanka in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Shafali Verma stole the show as she scored her maiden T20I ton, 100 not out off 49 balls, with the help of three fours and nine sixes on her way to becoming India’s highest six-hitter in women's T20I games. At the start of the match, she was three behind Smriti Mandhana (98), and by the end of the India innings, she stood at 104. Today, Smriti also reached the milestone of 100 sixes.
Also Read: IND-W vs BAN-W Highlights: India thump Bangladesh by 114 runs to reach Asian Games final, play Sri Lanka next for gold
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bat on a batting-friendly pitch. Shafali and Smriti looked in their element right from the outset. However, it was Verma who launched the early assault on the Bangladeshi bowlers. Smriti eventually went for 37, off the last ball of the powerplay with 72 runs on the board. During the course of her innings, she became the highest run-getter in women’s T20Is, going past Suzie Bates of New Zealand (4,758 runs).
Deep Dive
Gunalan Kamalini struggled during her brief innings of 3 off 10 balls. Harmanpreet struggled too, early into her innings, but once she settled down, she played some lovely shots. Shafali at the other end was just fantastic. She racked up her fifty off just 24 balls. All through her innings, she looked in total control. Some of the credit also goes to Harmanpreet, who guided her very well. Her instructions to Shafali appeared to be: slow down a little, you don’t have to bat in the same vein.
Harman and Shafali added 94 runs for the third wicket off 55 balls, out of which 33 were played by the Indian skipper. Harmanpreet (40) and Richa Ghosh (2) departed in quick succession. Once into the nineties, Shafali became a little cautious. In fact, the last few runs of hers came via singles. Eventually, she reached her century off the last ball of the innings. She had Bharti Fulmali a lot to thank for, who took a single off the penultimate delivery. It was an emotional celebration for Shafali, which was understandable: she had, after all, ticked a massive box.
Bangladesh were never in the chase, if truth be told. Nandani Sharma, who once struck off back-to-back deliveries, and Deepti Sharma took three each as Nigar Sultana’s bunch was bowled out for 81 in 15.4 overs. Shree Charani, who had taken 4/10 against Japan, also picked up two. Kranti Gaud and Shryenka Patil were also among the wickets.
Earlier today at the same venue, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the first semifinal. Chasing 178 to win, Chamari Athapaththu scored 83 not out off just 50 balls to lead her team to a comfortable 8-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More