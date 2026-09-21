‘Zyada kuch nahi chahiye’: How 25-year-old Neha Thakur left her air hostess dream to become a truck driver in Himachal

For Neha Thakur, trucks have been a part of her life since childhood. Growing up in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, she watched her father drive and sometimes even travelled to school in his truck. Years later, she chose to turn that childhood connection into a career of her own. Neha Thakur turns her truck-driving journey into content. (Instagram/@nehathakur2529)

The 25-year-old is now known for driving trucks through Himachal Pradesh and documenting her life on the road. Before becoming a truck driver, however, Neha had trained for a very different career.

From air hostess training to truck driving According to The Better India, Neha moved to Chandigarh after completing her graduation and trained to become an air hostess. She later returned to Mandi and chose truck driving, following the connection she had developed with trucks while growing up. Recent reports have identified her as Himachal Pradesh’s first woman truck driver.

In a video shared by Instagram Creators, Neha spoke about watching her father drive trucks as a child and eventually following in his footsteps.

“Maine apne bachpan se apne papa ko truck drive karte hue dekha hai, aur kabhi-kabhi toh school bhi humein truck mein hi chhoda karte the. Aaj dekho, main bhi apne papa ki tarah truck drive karti hoon. Himachal Pradesh ki first female truck blogger hoon.

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Hello dosto, mera naam Neha Thakur hai aur main Himachal Pradesh ke Mandi district ki rehne wali hoon. 22 mein maine truck chalana shuru kiya. Subah gaadi start hoti hai, mera camera bhi start ho jaata hai. Pahad, baarish, dhundh, unload, load, yeh sab mera content hai.”

Neha began driving at 22 and also started recording her journeys. Her videos show different aspects of life on the road, including mountain routes, rain, fog and the daily work involved in transporting goods.

‘Mujhe trend ki zarurat nahi padti’ Neha said she does not need to follow social media trends because her everyday life already gives her enough content.

“Mujhe trend ki zarurat nahi padti, kyunki meri everyday life hi mera ek content hai.”

She also recalled a reel featuring a particularly difficult route. According to Neha, the video went on to receive 60 million views and one million likes.

“Ek saal pehle maine ek reel post ki thi. Jis raste par main gaadi lekar gayi thi, woh raasta kaafi zyada difficult tha. Jaise hi maine ghar pahunchkar woh reel post ki, uske baad us reel par 60 million views aur one million likes aaye. Uske baad log mujhe aur zyada jaanne lage aur brand deals bhi aana shuru ho gayi.”

As her videos reached more people, Neha said viewers began asking why she had chosen truck driving.

“Aksar log mujhse poochte hain, “Truck hi kyun, kuch aur kyun nahi?” Lekin mera ek simple sa jawab hota hai, “Truck kyun nahi?””

She also spoke about the perception of truck drivers and said she wants to change how people view the profession.

“Bachpan se lekar ab tak maine logon ka nazariya dekha hai aur log driver ke baare mein bahut galat sochte hain. Lekin main wahi logon ki soch badalna chahti hoon.”

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