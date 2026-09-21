‘My first friend at work’: Employee shares heartwarming bond with security guard

Starting a new job can feel unfamiliar, especially when you have just moved to a new city. For one employee, a small interaction with a security guard on her first day slowly turned into a warm workplace bond. Workplace friendship between employee and security guard wins hearts. (Instagram/@life.with.koko.mp4)

The video was shared on Instagram by user Komal Kothawale, who spoke about her bond with the security guard at her new workplace in Pune. She said he was probably her “first friend at work” and recalled how their connection began on her very first day.

How their friendship began Komal said she had moved from Goa to Pune for her new job and arrived at the office carrying two or three luggage bags. Since she could not take them inside, she asked the security guard if she could leave the bags in their office until the evening.

“Without any hesitation, he immediately agreed and kept my bags safely the whole day,” she wrote.

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After that, the two made it a point to greet each other every day. Their conversations gradually went beyond simple greetings, with the two often talking about work and life in the city.

Komal also reflected on the working conditions of security guards. She said they do not get a regular day off and usually get leave only when they need to return to their villages.

She described this as a “sad reality check” and said the experience made her think about how differently people experience work and everyday life.

Watch the full video below: