"Lifetime Free" credit cards: The fine print most people never read before applying

Before applying, review more than just the headline offer.

Reading the card's schedule of charges can help you understand the complete cost of ownership.

However, other charges may still apply depending on how you use the card.

In most cases, a lifetime free credit card means the issuer does not charge:

A credit card advertised as "lifetime free" can seem like an easy choice. After all, if there are no joining or annual fees, why not apply? However, while lifetime free cards can offer excellent value, it is important to understand what the term actually means. A card with no annual fee does not necessarily mean every feature or transaction is free. Before choosing the lifetime free credit card , take a closer look at the terms and conditions to ensure the card matches your spending habits and financial goals.

Some benefits may be available only with participating merchants.

Understand how rewards are earned and redeemed & the redemption rate

Applies if you do not pay your bill in full.

Confirm that the card has no joining and annual fees.

Understanding these details can help you avoid unexpected costs later.

Free doesn't always mean the ideal fit A lifetime free card can be a smart choice, but it should also match your spending pattern.

Ask yourself:

Do you mainly shop online?

Do you spend regularly on groceries or fuel?

Do you travel frequently?

Are cashbacks or reward points more valuable to you?

Will you always pay your bill in full? The ideal lifetime free credit card is one that aligns with your lifestyle rather than simply offering zero annual fees.

Look beyond the card fees When comparing a credit card, evaluate the overall value proposition instead of focusing only on annual charges.

Features worth considering include:

Reward points or cashback

Airport lounge access, where available

Lifestyle benefits

Fuel surcharge waivers

EMI conversion options A card that supports your everyday spending habits can often provide greater long-term value than one chosen solely because it has no annual fee.

Choosing the right lifetime free card Eligible customers looking for a lifetime free option can consider IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards, several of which are offered with no joining or annual fees for the lifetime of the card, subject to the bank's prevailing terms.

Depending on the card variant, customers may also receive benefits, such as reward points, cashback, fuel surcharge waivers, railway or airport lounge access on eligible cards, and digital card management through the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app.

For example, the IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card offers domestic and international airport lounge access, a 1.5% forex markup, and golf privileges, while the Quantum+ Credit Card offers up to 2% cashback on everyday spends and 1% cashback on UPI spends via the IDFC FIRST Bank Mobile App. Features and benefits remain subject to applicable terms and conditions.