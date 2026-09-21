Delhi makeup artist reveals how she made ₹4.5 lakh in 7 days: 5 brides, travel to Kasauli and years of unpaid collabs

If you've ever scrolled past a makeup artist's income reveal and thought, 'must be nice', this one's for you. Delhi-based 'soft glam specialist' Momina, who has spent five years in the luxury bridal space, shared a candid Instagram video on September 9 breaking down exactly how she earned ₹4.5 lakh in a single week'. Also read | Indian mother of the bride steals hearts with 'mind-blowing' glow up: Watch 'magical' before and after transformation

And while the number is impressive, her caption is what really hit: "People see the numbers, but they don't see the years of hustle behind it. A fully booked calendar doesn't just magically happen."

Here's what her ' ₹ 4.5 lakh week' actually looked like ⦿ Monday: the international client

Momina started with Pooja Jain, a client from Singapore. Charge for three looks: ₹63,000. Think jet-lag-friendly glam that has to last through functions and photos.

⦿ Mid-week: the loyal bride

Next up was Surbhi Grover, a returning client. Momina had done Surbhi's engagement glam last year; now it was the wedding. Charge: ₹73,000.

⦿ Then: a hill station dash

From Delhi to Kasauli: because brides don't always get married where they live. For wedding makeup in the hills, Momina charged ₹55,000.

⦿ The big one: the family booking

Back to Delhi for Saloni Nahar and her family: this is where luxury MUA math gets real. Three looks for the bride, plus three party makeups for her sister and mom. Total charge: ₹2.2 lakh. It's not just one face; it's managing different skin types, outfits, and timelines.

⦿ Weekend: one more bride

Momina closed the week with a final bridal booking for ₹37,500. Total: ₹4.5 lakh. Seven days. Five clients. Countless touch-ups, cab rides, and ring lights.