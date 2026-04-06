Indian mother of the bride steals hearts with 'mind-blowing' glow up: Watch 'magical' before and after transformation
Makeup artist Bhavika Kukreja delivered a dewy makeup look that didn't just hide years — it highlighted the mother of the bride's natural features and elegance.
In the world of Indian weddings, the spotlight is traditionally reserved for the bride. However, in a new video, the mother of the bride is having a major 'main character' moment of her own. Delhi NCR-based luxury makeup artist Bhavika Kukreja on February 2 shared the 'magical' transformation of a client that has left Instagram users stunned. Also read | Watch ‘gorgeous’ Kashmiri woman transform into 'a classic Malayali bride'
The video was captioned: "When mother of the bride steals hearts with her glow." The clip captures a dramatic before-and-after that celebrates mature beauty. The video begins with the mother in a natural, everyday state — hair wrapped in a towel, skin bare — smiling warmly at the camera.
Seconds later, she is transformed into a vision of regal Indian elegance, sporting a shimmering gold sequined saree, voluminous wavy hair, and a radiant, dewy makeup look that highlights her features without masking her natural charm.
Take a look:
The 'mind-blowing' reveal
The mother of the bride is often the backbone of the wedding, usually busy with logistics and hosting – but seeing this mother take a moment to be pampered and feel beautiful is a reminder that her joy and confidence are central to the celebration. Moreover, dressed in a modern gold saree and diamond jewellery, this transformation breaks the stereotype that Indian mothers must stick to traditional, muted aesthetics – it proves that glamour has no expiration date.
While bridal transformations are common, the focus on the mother of the bride marked a shift, which is why this specific 'glow-up' was resonating so deeply with social media users.
‘How she looked in her prime’
For too long, makeup for older women focused on 'hiding' age. This look embraces mature skin makeup by focusing on hydration and a 'glow from within' rather than heavy matte coverage. The reaction from the internet was instantaneous.
The comments section of Bhavika Kukreja's Instagram Reels was filled with adjectives like 'magic', 'mind-blowing', and 'amazing'. One Instagram user commented, "Omg (oh my God) she is the prettiest... how she looked in her prime." Others also pointed out that she looked just as much of a star as any bride.
As Indian weddings continue to evolve into multi-day fashion spectacles, it’s clear that the mothers are no longer staying in the wings. They are stepping into the light — and as this video proves, they are stealing hearts one 'mind-blowing' transformation at a time.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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