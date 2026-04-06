Indian mother of the bride steals hearts with 'mind-blowing' glow up: Watch 'magical' before and after transformation

Seconds later, she is transformed into a vision of regal Indian elegance, sporting a shimmering gold sequined saree, voluminous wavy hair, and a radiant, dewy makeup look that highlights her features without masking her natural charm.

The video was captioned: "When mother of the bride steals hearts with her glow." The clip captures a dramatic before-and-after that celebrates mature beauty. The video begins with the mother in a natural, everyday state — hair wrapped in a towel, skin bare — smiling warmly at the camera.

In the world of Indian weddings, the spotlight is traditionally reserved for the bride. However, in a new video, the mother of the bride is having a major 'main character' moment of her own. Delhi NCR-based luxury makeup artist Bhavika Kukreja on February 2 shared the 'magical' transformation of a client that has left Instagram users stunned. Also read | Watch ‘gorgeous’ Kashmiri woman transform into 'a classic Malayali bride'

The 'mind-blowing' reveal The mother of the bride is often the backbone of the wedding, usually busy with logistics and hosting – but seeing this mother take a moment to be pampered and feel beautiful is a reminder that her joy and confidence are central to the celebration. Moreover, dressed in a modern gold saree and diamond jewellery, this transformation breaks the stereotype that Indian mothers must stick to traditional, muted aesthetics – it proves that glamour has no expiration date.

While bridal transformations are common, the focus on the mother of the bride marked a shift, which is why this specific 'glow-up' was resonating so deeply with social media users.

‘How she looked in her prime’ For too long, makeup for older women focused on 'hiding' age. This look embraces mature skin makeup by focusing on hydration and a 'glow from within' rather than heavy matte coverage. The reaction from the internet was instantaneous.

The comments section of Bhavika Kukreja's Instagram Reels was filled with adjectives like 'magic', 'mind-blowing', and 'amazing'. One Instagram user commented, "Omg (oh my God) she is the prettiest... how she looked in her prime." Others also pointed out that she looked just as much of a star as any bride.

As Indian weddings continue to evolve into multi-day fashion spectacles, it’s clear that the mothers are no longer staying in the wings. They are stepping into the light — and as this video proves, they are stealing hearts one 'mind-blowing' transformation at a time.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.