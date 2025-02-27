Mother of bride wears dramatic white dress at daughter’s wedding: ‘This is wrong on so many levels’

A mother of the bride has sparked outrage online after donning a dramatic white dress to her daughter’s wedding, with critics branding her outfit a major “red flag,” reported the New York Post. The viral TikTok video drew a wave of disapproval.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The woman’s ensemble, which featured a printed ivory minidress with flouncy sleeves, a billowing overskirt, glitter embellishments, feathers, and a flashy matching hat, became the center of attention instead of the bride. Viral footage of the look, which has amassed over 270,000 views on TikTok, drew a wave of disapproval.

“Dear God this is so wrong on so many levels,” one use wrote, echoing the frustration of many who felt the mother had overshadowed her daughter’s big day.

“It’s your daughter’s day, not yours,” another critic scolded. “She should be the focus of attention.”

Others were even harsher in their criticism. “The circus is in town,” one person mocked, comparing the elaborate outfit to an amusement tent. Another called it a blatant attempt at “upstaging the bride,” while a commenter warned, “Red flag.”

Stealing the thunder

While many were appalled, this isn’t the first time a mother has stolen the spotlight at a wedding. Social media users recently slammed another mother of the bride for wearing a $5,000 gown to her daughter’s ceremony—an offense that one critic said could have gotten her “killed.”

And it’s not just the mothers of brides drawing backlash. Mothers of grooms have also been called out for similar fashion faux pas. In one case, a groom’s mother wore an elaborate bridal-style dress to his wedding, leaving online users stunned.

“The cape, the gown, the fascinator… oh, my God,” one shocked viewer commented.

Others were equally unimpressed. “Makes me vomit when I see mothers like this,” one user admitted, while another added, “I cannot imagine doing this to any woman who decides to marry my son.”

