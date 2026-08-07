Traffic snarls continue in Gurugram; Ghata T point closed after torrential rain

Commuters continued to face delays in Gurugram on Friday, with the temporary closure of a stretch of an arterial road adding to congestion, a day after torrential rain and waterlogging damaged it. Police on Thursday night announced the closure of the Ghata Power House-Ghata T point stretch to traffic because of heavy waterlogging and damage, advising motorists to take alternate routes. A waterlogged stretch in Gurugram on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said potholes on the road made it difficult for motorists to navigate the stretch. Gurugram traffic police spokesperson Vikas Verma said the stretch was closed to ensure the people’s safety. “Traffic teams are deployed at locations to ensure smooth flow. We are also working in coordination with civic agencies to handle waterlogging. Over 100 personnel are deployed on the ground. Prompt action will be taken wherever necessary.”

Traffic remained slow on the Golf Course Road corridor through Friday morning, particularly between Sector 54 Chowk and the Ghata area. Congestion was also reported on Golf Course Extension Road, where traffic crawled between Badshahpur and Vatika Chowk, with spillover delays towards Sector 66 and Sector 69.

There were long queues of vehicles on Sohna Road, especially between Subhash Chowk and Rajiv Chowk, where traffic volume remains high during office hours. There was also slow movement on the Southern Peripheral Road, particularly near Vatika Chowk and the Cloverleaf interchange, as commuters looked for alternative routes to avoid waterlogged pockets.