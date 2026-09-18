Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 18, 2026: Your speech has extra impact now, so gentle words can win hearts today

You begin the day with strong presence, and people are likely to respond to your mood quickly. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your first house, so the morning and much of the day feel personal, expressive and centered on your energy, your appearance and how you carry yourself in front of others. A family gathering, social visit or cheerful home conversation may lift the day. At night, the Moon moves into Sagittarius in your second house, turning attention toward food, comfort, money and family values. This is when you may prefer home over shopping or cut back a plan that suddenly feels unnecessary. Saturn is in Pisces, your fifth house, as an ongoing slow transit, so romance, children, studies and creative confidence improve through maturity, structure and patient effort. Rahu is in Aquarius, your fourth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your tenth house, as ongoing slow transits, so home routines can feel changeable while career priorities may seem emotionally distant, requiring balance rather than drama.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Love has a warm and practical tone today. If you are committed, your partner may help with family matters, social coordination or household decisions, and that support can deepen trust more than grand emotional words. If you are single, attraction may grow through confidence, good manners and the way you speak in a group setting. Your speech has extra impact now, so gentle words can win hearts more easily than intensity. Later in the day, be careful not to become touchy about money, gifts or who is contributing more. Children or younger relatives may respond well when you encourage them instead of correcting every detail.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Students can use this day well if they stay focused before distractions build. The first-house Moon gives drive, but it can also make you work according to mood, so a clear study plan will help. By night, the second-house Moon supports memory, revision, reading aloud and practical subject work. In career matters, your communication style can bring goodwill from clients, seniors or colleagues, especially if you stay polished without sounding too eager. If an outing, shopping plan or social invitation gets cancelled, use that extra time wisely for pending mail, expense records or one unfinished academic task. Progress today depends more on completion than on display, so finish what is already on your table before adding something new.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Financially, the day can feel satisfying if you stay selective. The evening shift of the Moon into your second house brings sharper focus to savings, household needs and what actually deserves your money. You may hear about income, reimbursement or dues from more than one source, which can improve your mood. Even so, avoid casual shopping just because the atmosphere is cheerful. If a plan to buy something gets postponed, that may work in your favor. Review family expenses, subscriptions and festival-related purchases carefully. Speak sweetly in negotiations, but keep the numbers written and clear.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Energy is decent, but sensitivity is high. The Moon in your first house can make stress show quickly on your face and in your body language, so do not ignore rest just because others want your attention. Give your eyes regular breaks from screens and bright light. Eat on time and keep water intake steady, especially if you are socializing or moving around a lot. By night, comfort eating may tempt you, so keep dinner balanced and simple. Quiet home time will refresh you more than one extra outing.
Tip for the Day:
Use kind speech wisely, and let warmth do the heavy lifting.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More