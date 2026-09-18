Aries Horoscope Today, September 18, 2026: Staying measured may help you regain confidence as the day unfolds

You may begin the day feeling heavier than usual, with low enthusiasm for routine calls, errands or even small decisions. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your eighth house, so the morning and afternoon can bring emotional intensity, delays or the feeling that one unfinished matter is draining too much attention. At night, the Moon moves into Sagittarius in your ninth house, making your outlook lighter and the evening better for advice, prayer, reading, travel planning or one reassuring conversation.
Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, continues to keep fatigue, overthinking and rest management in focus. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, may make friendships, gains, romance and children-related expectations feel uneven, calling for patience. If you are commuting, drive carefully and avoid rushing. One sharp comment can create an unnecessary problem, so keep your tone measured.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Relationship matters need tact today. You may feel your spouse or partner is missing your point, while they may feel you are reacting too quickly. Differences around spending, family duties, timing or social plans can turn into arguments if neither side steps back.
If you are single, this may not be the strongest day for romance, but it can help you notice where your expectations need grounding. The evening is kinder than the earlier part of the day, so postpone difficult discussions if possible. A calm message, shared tea or simply sitting quietly together may bring more peace than trying to settle everything at once.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Work may move forward, but not without hurdles. A file may need correction, a reply may be delayed or a meeting could be pushed back at the last minute. Instead of getting irritated, focus on what you can complete independently. Sun support in your sixth house helps with practical problem-solving, daily duties and clearing smaller tasks others avoid. If you work with clients or numbers, double-check details before sending anything important.
Students may struggle with concentration early in the day, especially with difficult subjects, so start with the toughest chapter first. For an interview, review or presentation, preparation matters more than trying to sound impressive. Quiet efficiency will serve you better than visible frustration.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Money needs careful handling today. A tempting idea involving fast profit, trading or someone else’s confident suggestion may sound manageable, but this is better treated as a day for research than impulsive action. Household spending, travel costs or a small repair may also appear suddenly, so keep some financial buffer.
If you are waiting for payment, there may be movement, though perhaps not at your preferred speed. Be careful when discussing shared expenses with a spouse or family member. A simple short-term budget can reduce stress. Buy what is necessary and leave vanity purchases or risky decisions for another day.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may dip if meals are delayed or sleep has been poor. Emotional strain can show up as stiffness, leg discomfort or general tiredness after commuting. Drive carefully if you are distracted or upset after a conversation.
Gentle stretching, proper hydration and lighter food will help more than pushing through fatigue. If your mood feels low, do not isolate yourself completely. A short walk and an earlier night can help settle the mind.
Tip for the Day:
Speak less sharply and give every journey a little extra time.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More