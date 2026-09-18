F16 crash in Michigan: Did a bird strike cause it? Alleged ATC audio moments before crash surfaces

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon during a training exercise. The pilot safely ejected from the jet and was taken to a hospital. Officials later said the pilot was in stable condition. An F-16 fighter jet crashed in northern Michigan on Thursday. (AFP)

Where and when did the crash happen? As per WOOD, he crash happened around 2pm along a country road in Green Lake Township, a few miles east of Interlochen State Park. Grand Traverse County Emergency Management ordered everyone within one mile of the crash site to evacuate.

According to AP, the crash took place in Blair Township, Michigan, during what officials called a routine training exercise.

As per Fox16, the F-16 belonged to the 149th Fighter Wing from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. The unit said student and instructor pilots were traveling to Michigan for Operation Northern Cactus at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.

Also read: Blair Township plane crash: Videos show F-16 jet in flames near County Road 633; what we know so far

Alleged ATC audio points bird strike An audio recording obtained by WOOD indicated the pilot believed the jet may have hit a bird.

“We have a possible mayday by wingman. I believe (they) may have taken a bird,” a military pilot alerted air traffic controllers, as per CNN.

“It appears that they may have lost an engine and ejected… but we do see a lot of black smoke, which we believe is the ejected F-16."

Here is the audio: