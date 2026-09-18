Blair Township plane crash: Videos show jet in flames near County Road 633; what we know so far
A plane has reportedly crashed in Michigan's Grand Traverse County.
A plane has reportedly crashed in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, and visuals from the scene are now circulating online.
Where did the crash happen?
As per WPBN, responders are heading to a reported plane crash near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road in Blair Township. County Road 633 has been shut down following the incident.
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Here is the video:
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What do officials say?
Grand Traverse 911 confirmed that the plane is down near the intersection. Traffic in the area has been shut down, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
F-16 crashes in Michigan as pilot ejects safely
According to reports by Nick Sortor on X, an F-16 has crashed in northern Michigan's Grand Traverse County. Sortor said eyewitnesses stated the pilot successfully ejected and is "conscious and alert," citing X user @sentdefender.
Sortor added, "Thank GOD," and noted, “Even successful ejections though can result in pretty serious and even permanent injuries, so say a prayer for this pilot today.”
It is currently unclear why the F-16 went down.
No information about injuries or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available. This is a developing story and further details are awaited.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More