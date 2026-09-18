JOHANNESBURG — South African police said a ninth woman’s body was discovered Thursday in an area east of Johannesburg where they are investigating a series of killings over the past two months that have sparked acute fears in the community. A ninth woman's body found in South Africa deepens fears of a possible serial killer

All nine bodies were found in the Ekurhuleni municipality, raising concerns that the killings were carried out by the same person or people. Police previously said that some similarities in the killings of the first eight victims were “sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning.”

The discoveries have sent shock waves around the country, sparked a high-level investigation and highlighted the scourges of femicide and high levels of violent crime.

Police said the discovery of the latest body early Thursday “will be added to the investigations into the deaths of women in Ekurhuleni.”

Provincial police commissioner Fred Kekana said a passerby found the woman’s body near a construction site and alerted police.

The unidentified woman appeared to be about 30 and had an apparent stab wound to her side, while her throat appeared to have been cut, he said. Forensic investigators had not yet determined the official cause of death.

Kekana said police had not established whether her death was linked to the other cases and appealed for information.

He also urged people not to circulate photographs of the bodies or unverified reports on social media, warning that they were spreading fear and could encourage copycat crimes.

Residents of Dawn Park, the Johannesburg suburb where the ninth body was found on Thursday, were stunned by the discovery.

“I hope the government can assist us by arresting the person or people who have been committing these killings, because the current situation is becoming unbearable. We don’t know what’s to happen next,” Dawn Park resident Nomgqibelo Tshabalala said.

A multidisciplinary team of experts is investigating.

So far, bodies have been found across several Ekurhuleni communities, including Kempton Park, Pomona, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, Rhodesfield, KwaThema and Dawn Park.

Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng province, said police were making progress in two or three cases, although he did not provide details. He urged the public to give investigators time to gather sufficient evidence.

“They’ve declared war against the state. We’ll respond,” Lesufi told reporters at the scene. “We’re not going to surrender.”

Missing In Southern Africa, which supports missing people and their families, urged communities and families to report immediately when they suspected that one of their relatives might be missing.

The organization said the discoveries had deepened the anguish of families searching for loved ones.

“There is no waiting period to report a missing person,” it said. “The moment you suspect that someone is missing, report it immediately to the South African Police Service.”

Running clubs across Johannesburg have this week organized memorial runs in honor of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, the woman who disappeared last week while jogging and was found dead several days later.

Some communities across Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, have held prayer services for the victims.

Women’s rights advocates, political parties and civil society organizations marched to Kempton Park Police Station on Thursday, demanding stronger measures to protect women and children and hold perpetrators accountable.

A coalition representing more than 1,000 faith leaders, activists and partner organizations called for tougher action against gender-based violence and more accountability. They urged those at the top of religious hierarchies to address the issue openly and help survivors obtain shelter, counseling and legal assistance.

“Too often, silence from the pulpit has stood in for the courage to name gender-based violence directly,” it said. “That silence must end.”

Associated Press video journalist Kayleen Morgan in Johannesburg contributed to this report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.