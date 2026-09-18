Lindsay Clancy trial update: Holdout juror believed ‘she was guilty’ from the start

The lone juror who caused a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder case has spoken out, saying other jurors gave wrong information about him. The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has spoken out about the deliberations. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Who is the holdout juror and what he believed The juror, known only as Michael, spoke with Ray Marcel on the streaming series “Fugitive TV" on Tuesday.

Michael decided to speak out after other jurors made claims about him last week.

On Wednesday, Marcel told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that Michael believed Clancy was guilty from the beginning of the trial. Marcel said Michael had this view from the moment Clancy entered the Massachusetts courtroom.

“He felt that she was sane when she did it. And that's exactly what he told me,” Marcel said.

Marcel added, “He said, from day one, that he always felt that she was guilty, and he never displayed or said anything about reasonable doubt."

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Who was the lone holdout juror and why did he doubt her guilt?

What other jurors said about him Other jurors gave a different account of Michael’s actions during deliberations. Jury foreperson Roni Carlson told NBC 10 Boston that Michael “admitted he had reasonable doubt” but would not explain his reasons to the other jurors.

Carlson also said she believed Michael was not properly following the judge’s instructions about reasonable doubt. She sent a note to the judge to share her concerns.

Other jurors also said Michael dismissed their arguments during deliberations. Michael told Marcel that the discussions became tense from the beginning.

“He said things got heated in the jury room,” Marcel said. “Jurors were not agreeing, some agreeing, some not agreeing…. What he told me was, from day one, they voted every single day," as per NewsNation.

Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked the judge to remove Michael from the jury. He argued that Michael was not following the law on reasonable doubt. The judge rejected the request, and deliberations continued.

Also read: Why are people supporting Lindsay Clancy? How trial sparked unusual wave of public sympathy: 'She's in her own hell'

How the vote changed over time Michael said that on the first day of deliberations, eight jurors believed Clancy was not guilty by reason of insanity, as per NewsNation. By the end, only Michael and one other juror still believed she was guilty.

"And then, he said, at the last moment, that other juror decided to go not guilty, and he just stood his ground," Marcel explained.

“He felt that she was sane by the preparation she did. The preparation showed that she was sane and knew what she was doing, pretty much knew right from wrong, before she did what she did.”

Marcel said the public reaction after the trial, including revealing Michael as the holdout juror, was unreasonable.

"No matter if you agree with him or not… his name shouldn't have been put out there like that," he told Cuomo. “No juror should be put to the forefront like that, because it's their civic duty to do that, and they should be protected… He never asked for any of this whatsoever.”

In January 2023, Clancy was accused of killing her three children at their Duxbury home. Her defense argued that postpartum depression and auditory hallucinations played a role. The trial ended in a mistrial after Michael became the lone holdout juror.