flydubai co-pilot was ‘religious extremist’, ‘refused to shake hands with women’, says colleague

The co-pilot reportedly joined the airline eight months ago and was an Omani national. Israel has called the incident a terror attack. However, the UAE and flydubai have both, in their respective statements, so far refrained from calling it one.

He described the co-pilot of FZ1073 as unusual and said he displayed extreme religious behaviour. “He prayed excessively throughout the day and refused to shake hands with women,” the pilot told Channel 16's foreign correspondent Yosef Yisrael.

The co-pilot of the flydubai plane who reportedly attacked captain Smit Machchhar in an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft was described as a “religious extremist” by another flydubai pilo t.

Why did the flydubai flight have four pilots on board?

Why did the flydubai flight have four pilots on board?

What emergency measures did passengers and crew take during the flydubai incident?

What emergency measures did passengers and crew take during the flydubai incident?

What motivated the flydubai co-pilot's attack during the flight?

What motivated the flydubai co-pilot's attack during the flight?

The UAE has said it will investigate the incident to determine whether the attack was motivated by terrorism. Meanwhile, flydubai has cancelled all its flights to Israel until its own investigation is concluded.

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Netanyahu says co-pilot underwent Islamist radical indoctrination Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in an interview with Fox News, the Omani co-pilot had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination.”

He also said it would be possible to determine within days whether the flydubai co-pilot had any connections to Iran.

The co-pilot was arrested after the plane landed in Saudi Arabia. However, his motive remains unknown.

Also Read | In first statement, UAE orders formation of team to probe flydubai incident, examine possible ‘terror link’

The Indian pilot, Machchhar, has been praised for fighting off the co-pilot and opening the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter, take control of the plane and restrain the attacker.

Netanyahu said on X that the pilot's opening of the cockpit door had “enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic midair disaster.”

Both Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Machchhar for his “valour”.

“In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valor helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” Modi wrote on X.