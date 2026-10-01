Was Indian pilot hit with axe during flydubai ‘crash attempt’? Here's what Israel PM Netanyahu said

The co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash a flydubai aircraft carrying 174 passengers attacked his colleague, Indian national Smit Machchhar, by stabbing him or striking him with an axe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Indian national Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed during the incident, was taken to the hospital after the aircraft landed. (Israel Foreign Ministry/AP) The incident took place on Wednesday when the co-pilot attacked the pilot, causing the aircraft to lose nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 m) in less than 30 seconds. Follow live updates related to flydubai incident here. Passengers travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv landed safely after the injured Indian pilot and passengers thwarted the co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash the plane, officials said. Indian pilot was attacked with axe?

Deep Dive What triggered the incident on the flydubai flight carrying 174 passengers? Are cockpit doors designed to prevent unauthorized access during flights? How did the presence of additional pilots impact the outcome of the flydubai incident?

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, which aired on Wednesday night, Netanyahu said the attacker may have struck the captain with an axe.

Notably, airlines are usually required to keep crash axes in the cockpit for emergencies. These can be used to break windows for escape or open panels to reach a fire, news agency AP reported. ALSO READ | Flydubai pilot fight: The emergency codes, locked cockpit doors and hijackings that shaped flight safety rules over the years “On a flight from Dubai to Israel, as they were approaching Israel, there was an attack by one of the pilots against the other pilot. Apparently, he stabbed him, or he hit him with an axe. He was bleeding profusely,” Netanyahu said.