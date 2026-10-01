No permission for anti-EC stir at Jantar Mantar, say Delhi Police; security upped across Lutyens' Delhi

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have also announced “Save Democracy” marches across the country from October 2 to 8 with the involvement of the general public, youth and “everyone who believes in democracy and unity”.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) – the student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation – is scheduled to stage a stir at the spot on Friday, seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police said the Indian Youth Congress, which has already held several protests in the country in recent days, have sought permission for a fresh one at Jantar Mantar but was denied permission.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said no permission has been granted to any organisation for protests against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar this week, even as it began making security arrangements across Lutyens Delhi over concerns that a large number of protesters may gather at the site anyway.

Senior Delhi police officers said they expect a “high number” of protesters at Jantar Mantar this week, even though permission has been denied, and have approached the Ministry of Home Affairs for deployment of “extra force”.

Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces have already put multi-layer barricades from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg till Jantar Mantar. The entire protest site has been blocked with barricades from both sides - Tolstoy Marg and Kerala Bhawan side. Barricading has also been done near Ashoka Road.

An officer, who refused to be named, said a total of 4,000 personnel have been deployed on the ground. “District forces, reserved forces, Rapid Action Force and other paramilitary forces have been called. The staff is deployed from Parliament Street police station till Jantar Mantar (both sides). Though permission has not been granted, we are expecting huge numbers due to the holiday as well,” the officer said.

All routes leading to Jantar Mantar will also be manned by PCR vans and police vehicles along with CCTVs which will be directly accessed from DCP (New Delhi) office. Police said they have already informed MHA and anti-riot gear has been provided to the personnel. Police said drones will also be used to “assess” crowd and security arrangements if law and order becomes an issue during the protest.

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On Monday, an AISA delegation, led by its president Neha Bora, submitted an “intimation letter” at Parliament Street police station about a proposed protest at 11am on Friday. The delegation included activist Yogendra Yadav, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, social activist Nikhil Dey and educationist Nandita Narain.

On September 25, more than 50 protesters, including Bora, Yadav and Bhushan, were detained near Jantar Mantar during an AISA-led protest against the SIR exercise.

Bora, who had been on a hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar during the agitation led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak, said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police about the proposed gathering, including details of the expected turnout, timing and those responsible for organising the event.

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She alleged that protesters had earlier faced restrictions and detention while attempting to raise concerns over electoral issues.

Meanwhile, the CJP had also announced a protest in Mumbai on Friday on the issue. After being denied permission for the protest, it has now called for a "Jail Bharo Andolan".

The proposed protests come amid demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and civil society activists in Delhi over the functioning of the poll panel and the SIR exercise.