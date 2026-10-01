CJP's Mumbai protest tomorrow: Besides CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, what are their other demands
Abhijeet Dipke will lead the CJP protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar row in Mumbai on October 2.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will stage a protest in Mumbai on October 2, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP announced the protest after a report emerged about alleged differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The opposition has come down heavily on CEC Gyanesh Kumar following the report, with calls for his resignation growing louder. The CJP has also demanded that Kumar step down.
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On September 25, Abhijeet Dipke, along with other CJP members, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, held a press conference and put forward three demands.
What are CJP's three demands?
1. Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and initiation of criminal proceedings against him.
2. Freeze the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restore the January 2025 voter list.
3. Repeal the 2023 law and reform the Election Commission.
The CJP has alleged that the ECI has not been functioning in the interest of the country under Gyanesh Kumar, following reports of differences within the poll panel and allegations concerning the functioning of the commission. The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions of an internal breakdown and said its decisions, including those related to the SIR, had the approval of all three commissioners.
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No police permission for protest
Mumbai Police has denied permission to the CJP to hold its October 2 protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The CJP, however, has said it will proceed with the demonstration despite the lack of permission.
Mumbai Police said it was “not empowered to grant permission” for gatherings at Shivaji Park in accordance with a 2013 Bombay High Court order. The police have also cited rules governing gatherings, traffic and noise concerns.
Dipke alleged that the denial was an attempt to suppress citizens' voices. He also said on X that if the CJP was denied the right to protest, the party would launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan”.
“Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens' voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti,” Dipke said on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More