Opposition may put on hold motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar over Election Commission row

The Opposition might out on hold its plan to move a motion for removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as INDIA bloc leaders prefer political programmes and public outreach over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, leaders aware of the matter said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the issue of CEC removal didn’t figure in the official discussions of the INDIA bloc meeting. (Sonu Mehta/ HT Photo)

The Congress had announced last week that the Opposition will move a fresh impeachment motion against Kumar in the wake of the Indian Express’ report on objections raised by the two Election Commissioners on SIR-related decisions. A similar notice, signed by 73 MPs, is pending before the Rajya Sabha after the first Opposition-sponsored notice in March this year was rejected by the presiding officers of both Houses.

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Opposition weakens stance on Gyanesh Kumar On Wednesday, the issue of CEC removal didn’t figure in the official discussions of the INDIA bloc meeting. On the sidelines, many leaders, especially those from Rajya Sabha, were sounded out on the issue in the wake of the new political priorities of the alliance. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left parties and an important section of the Congress said that the motion can be delayed.

“Our position is clear: the action should be on the ground. Anything in Parliament should be put on hold. To put it politely, when the presiding officer is the umpire, enough said,” TMC floor leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien told HT.

A senior Congress leader close to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that “there is a rethink” on the motion for CEC removal. The change of plan comes even as Congress lawmaker Abhishek Singhvi has already drafted the notice against Kumar.