‘Why just Padma Bhushan, give Gyanesh Kumar Bharat Ratna’: Omar Abdullah's dig at CEC

Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded Bharat Ratna, said Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, taking a dig at the chief election commissioner amid mounting criticism against the poll body over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, in light of recent reports of differences within the ECI. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during the autumn session of the UT’s Assembly, in Srinagar (PTI/File)

Election Commission of India should do some soul-searching, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“Opposition parties are against the Election Commission (ECI), it is not happening without any reason… the proofs were not presented by any political party but a newspaper,” Abdullah said, referring to the report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

‘Give Gyanesh Kumar Bharat Ratna’ On being asked about pitch for Padma Bhushan for the chief election commissioner, Abdullah sarcastically asked why just that and not Bharat Ratna.

"Why stop at Padma Bhushan. Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded Bharat Ratna or made country's President… just two years left for presidential election… he has done so much for the BJP… entire West Bengal was gifted to BJP", Omar Abdullah said.