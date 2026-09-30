Shiv Sena UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Thane

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Manpada-Ganesh Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane late on Tuesday night. Pradeep Purnekar sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest and succumbed to his injuries. (X/ Pradeep Purnekar)

The incident, which occurred around 9:30 pm on Tuesday in front of Purnekar’s office in the Kapurbawdi police station limits, sparked tension in the area and widespread concern among local party workers and supporters. Unidentified attackers allegedly opened fire on the deceased before fleeing from the spot.

Purnekar, the Thane 'vibhag pramukh', or division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest and succumbed to his injuries, officials told news agency PTI. His body is being sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the accused.

The motive behind the attack was not yet known, the police said on Tuesday night. Authorities were investigating all potential angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity.

What is known so far Following the attack, Pradeep Purnekar was rushed to Thane's Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road, where medical staff immediately initiated emergency intervention. He sustained serious bullet injuries and died during treatment, according to the police.

After being alerted, a police team reached the scene to secure the area and collect forensic evidence.

Investigators were scanning CCTV footage of the area and surrounding arterial roads to trace the perpetrators' escape routes. 'Nakabandi' or checkpoints have been set up across major exits in Thane to catch the suspects.

Senior party leaders demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and a swift probe into the incident.