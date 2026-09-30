HT Morning News Brief September 30: AI gets a new name from Trump; India crush China in archery
Your daily briefing is here, covering politics, world affairs, sports and entertainment.
Good morning. Your daily briefing is here, covering politics, world affairs, sports and entertainment.
Trump officially renames Artificial Intelligence to 'Super Intelligence' after meeting top AI bosses
Artificial intelligence (AI) will now be referred to as "super intelligence" in the United States, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday. The order signed by Trump also includes signatures from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic's Daria Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Elon Musk and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. The development came as the administration faces increasing scrutiny over risks posed by advanced AI, after OpenAI and Anthropic reported their AI agents had gone rogue and hacked into other companies' systems. Read more here.
India explores alternate route through China's Xinjiang to bypass Pak airspace ban
India is exploring an alternative air route over China’s Xinjiang to reduce the impact of the continued closure of Pakistani airspace, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday. “We are looking at other alternatives. Discussions on the Hotan route are going on between the two countries. Our external affairs ministry is engaging with their country [China]... let us see how it goes, but we are trying alternatives,” Naidu said. Click here to read more.
Can’t detain under National Security Act based on confession: Supreme Court
Deep Dive
Observing that a preventive detention cannot become punitive, the Supreme Court on Tuesday slapped a cost of ₹10 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government for passing an order under the National Security Act (NSA) against an accused in the Sambhal mosque violence in November 2024. Setting aside the detention order issued in October 2025 by the District Magistrate, Sambhal, a bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu held that it was based on a confessional statement made by the accused while in custody and the same could not have served as the sole basis for curtailing the liberty of the accused. Read more here.
Ayushmann Khurrana: Stardom used to be an exclusive club, but not anymore
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana believes the idea of a Bollywood “star” has changed with the rise of multiple entertainment platforms and audiences. Speaking at FICCI Frames in Mumbai, the actor said stardom can no longer be defined by a single hierarchy, with influencers, YouTubers and creators building their own audiences. “We are dwelling in multiple universes, where there are multiple worlds of entertainment and there are multiple stars of each world,” he said. For him, stardom is relative, while the story remains central. “Stardom is relative and script is the star. It is not one size fits all,” he said. Read more here.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India seal archery gold with emphatic win over China, equal world record
India clinched archery gold with an emphatic 238-234 win over China in the final, equalling the world record in the process. In boxing, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain and Kapil Pokhariya have already assured medals and will fight in their respective semifinal bouts. The Indian women’s hockey team will also take on South Korea in the semifinals. Follow LIVE updates here.
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