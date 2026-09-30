Operation Korag: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist 'Moosa' killed in encounter in J&K's Budgam

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist wanted in connection with several attacks was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, officials said. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Asif, alias ‘Hashim Moosa’ was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. (ANI )

Security officials identified the slain terrorist as Mohammad Asif, alias ‘Hashim Moosa’. He was wanted for his alleged involvement in attacks on both sides of the Pir Panjal range over several years, officials said. He had also reportedly escaped a security operation in the Yousmarg hills earlier this month.

He was killed in Operation Korag, a joint anti-militancy operation conducted by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, J&K Police, and CRPF, in the Korag area near Yousmarg in the Budgam.