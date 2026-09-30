3 Indian relatives taking illegal route to US go missing, family claims abduction in Ethiopia
Their relatives have claimed that they have been "kidnapped" and have sought the government's intervention in the matter.
Three residents of Gujarat, who were reportedly travelling to the United States via an alleged illegal route, have gone untraceable and their relatives claim they were kidnapped in Ethiopia. Their families are seeking the government's intervention in the matter.
The three, who are related, left for the US on September 20 through agents and have been untraceable since September 22, news agency PTI reported, citing relatives.
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Who are three missing Gujarat residents?
According to the report, the three missing individuals are related and were identified as:
- Rutvik Jansari, of Vadsma village in Mehsana
- Mamta Chavda, originally from Mehsana and currently residing in Ahmedabad
- Mayuri, a resident of Gandhinagar
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‘Already paid a lot, nothing left’
Kiritbhai Chauhan, Mamta's father, told reporters on Tuesday that the family paid an agent around ₹70 lakh for each to send the three to the US.
Chauhan further claimed that the three were held captive after reaching Ethiopia. He added that the alleged kidnappers demanded ₹1 crore for their release.
"We have already paid huge money to send them (to the US). We have nothing left and are helpless. We request the government to bring our three children back safely," PTI quoted him as saying.
Similarly, Kanubhai Jansari, Rutvik's grandfather, also claimed that kidnappers had demanded ₹1 crore for their release.
He added that ₹60 lakh had already been paid to the kidnappers.
The relatives have claimed that the three missing individuals travelled with the assistance of an agent from Mehsana district, who allegedly connected them with another agent from Vadodara.
Furthermore, Alpesh Panchal, a local agent, also told reporters that the alleged abductors demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore.
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According to the police, cited in the report, the trio has been reported missing. The police said that their whereabouts could not be ascertained after September 22.
Husband left on student visa, wife wanted to follow
Inspector A M Gehlot of the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district noted that Mamta's father lodged a missing persons complaint on Tuesday.
According to the complaint, Mamta's husband, Chirag Kumar, had gone to the US on a student visa around six months ago. She had allegedly tried several times to obtain an American visa, but was unsuccessful, Gehlot said.
Following her unsuccessful attempts to get a US visa, her family approached intermediaries to arrange her travel through an illegal route, the police official said.
He said Mamta, Rutvik and Mayuri left their homes on September 20.
"On September 22, Kiritbhai spoke to his daughter Mamta. After that, there has been no contact with her. A missing persons complaint was registered at the Langhnaj Police Station after family members failed to establish contact with the three," the official said.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More