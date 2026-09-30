'More dangerous for Bharat': Ex-IAF officer compares Rahul Gandhi with Ajmal Kasab; complaint filed

The Congress Seva Dal has filed a cyber complaint over a social media post by retired IAF Flight Lieutenant Anoop Verma, in which he compared party leader Rahul Gandhi with Ajmal Kasab, the convicted terrorist of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Retired IAF flight lieutenant Anoop Verma shared a collage featuring Rahul Gandhi and Kasab, with both shown carrying bags. (@FltLtAnoopVerma/X)

Verma on Tuesday shared a collage on X featuring Rahul Gandhi and Kasab, with both shown carrying bags. He wrote, “With all conviction, I can tell you guys The person on left is far more dangerous for Bharat.” Rahul Gandhi was pictured on the left. The post triggered a row over the comparison of a sitting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Kasab, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Matter to be pursued through ‘legal channels’ The Congress Seva Dal legal cell said the matter would be pursued through “appropriate legal channels”. The organisation said it would “not tolerate any malicious or unlawful acts targeting the Congress Party and its leaders or members.”

“We are committed to challenging every unlawful act that seeks to malign constitutional offices, defame Congress leaders, or equate democratic dissent with terrorism, as alleged in the present case.”

The organisation also referred to constitutional protections relating to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19, while saying that such freedoms were subject to lawful restrictions. It said it would pursue remedies under the Constitution, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and applicable cyber laws.

“No one is above the law, and accountability must be ensured through due process,” they said.