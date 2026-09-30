Lack of concern over terrorism can affect ties: EAM S Jaishankar on India-US relations

“What for us in India is particularly important is the issue of terrorism . There are very few countries that have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbour as part of a deliberate, conscious policy over many, many decades,” Jaishankar said at a conversation hosted by the Asia Society.

India’s concerns over terrorism emanating from Pakistan and a lack of sufficient understanding of those concerns in the US can affect the India-US relationship, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in New York on Monday, identifying the issue as one of the challenges facing the partnership.

“Now, if something that matters so deeply to us — there isn’t enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that — that creates a problem too,” the minister said.

“If one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then that can have an impact on the relationship,” Jaishankar added, in an assessment of the challenges facing the US-India partnership.

S Jaishankar on the ‘big public opinion factor’ Responding to a question on the problems that have affected the relationship over the past 18 months, Jaishankar also flagged growing opposition to immigration and mobility in the US, saying this could affect public perceptions of India and the US in both countries.

“Foreign policy and diplomacy today is not just something which is conducted by states or leaders or ministers or even by diplomats. In a social media era, there is a very big public opinion factor which, particularly in democratic societies, makes itself felt. I think that’s a reality we have to take into account,” the external affairs minister said.