Keralam man arrested for stabbing 20-year-old woman at resort: Police

A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old woman to death at a private resort in Keralam’s Pathanamthitta district, police said. Police suspect that revenge for the end of the relationship may have been the motive behind the murder. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The victim was identified as Dilsha (20), who had been working as a receptionist at the resort for the past one month. Police identified the accused as Jithu.

Thiruvalla deputy superintendent of police PR Santhosh said, “It’s a heinous crime. We have taken the accused into custody and are conducting a thorough investigation.”

According to Dilsha’s colleagues and the police, she and Jithu were reportedly in a brief relationship, which she ended a month ago. Police suspect that revenge for the end of the relationship may have been the motive behind the murder.

According to the victim’s colleagues, the accused arrived at the resort in Kozhencherry around 1pm on Tuesday and asked to speak to her. The duo were conversing under a tree in the resort’s courtyard when a verbal argument broke out, following which the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife he was carrying.

“When we ran to the spot, we found Dilsha lying there with numerous stab injuries. He was sitting under a tree and holding the knife. It was clear that he had come solely to stab her to death. He expressed no remorse,” said one of the locals present at the spot.

He said the resort staff and locals tied up the accused and handed him over to the local police. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital but succumbed to her injuries.