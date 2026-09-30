Iranian boat, Pakistani crew held with drugs worth ₹3,000 crore as coast guard busts smuggling bid

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday said it successfully neutralised a major maritime narcotics smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, west of Lakshadweep, resulting in the seizure of drugs valued over ₹3,000 crore in the international market. The smuggling attempt involved an Iranian dhow and five Pakistani nationals.

The smuggling attempt involved an Iranian dhow and five Pakistani nationals.

“The intercepted dhow, crew, and seized contraband have been escorted under armed escort to Mumbai for joint interrogation and comprehensive multi-agency legal proceedings,” the coast guard said. The high seas operation was conducted jointly with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat.

The contraband seized includes 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine.

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“Executing precise sea-air surveillance based on actionable intelligence, Bharatiya Tatrakshak assets maintained unyielding tracking before initiating hot pursuit, neutralizing the target, and boarding a suspicious Iranian dhow on 25 September 2026,” it said in a statement.

The success exemplifies the coast guard’s unyielding maritime dominance, robust surveillance grid, and resolute commitment to maintaining zero tolerance against illicit activities within India's sovereign waters and extended maritime zones, the coast guard added.

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“By crippling the financial engine of hostile foreign syndicates and intercepting toxic synthetic substances before they reach mainland shores, this mission serves as a critical force multiplier to the government’s vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Bharatiya Tatrakshak remains fully postured to defend the nation's sea borders, shield the country's youth from the scourge of drugs, and uphold absolute security across the maritime domain,” it added.