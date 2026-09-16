Pakistan Navy vessel collides with Indian warship, New Delhi lodges strong protest: 'Unprofessional'

India on Wednesday summoned the most senior Pakistani diplomat to lodge a strong protest over a Pakistani warship colliding with an Indian frontline warship in the Arabian Sea after manoeuvring in an unprofessional and unsafe manner. A strong protest was lodged over the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy. (Representational)

The charge d'affaires of the Pakistan high commission, Saad Warraich, was summoned to the external affairs ministry, and a strong protest was lodged with him over the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy”, the ministry said in a statement.

On the evening of September 15, a Pakistan Navy vessel closed in on a frontline Indian Navy warship that was on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea at high speed, officials aware of the matter said. The Pakistani vessel manoeuvred in an unprofessional and unsafe manner and this led to a collision, the officials said.