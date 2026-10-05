Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film holds its own on 1st Monday; collects ₹193 crore
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Abhishek Pathak's Ajay Devgn-starrer has performed exceptionally well during its first weekend.
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2 during the long weekend. The film starring Ajay Devgn benefited from it, crossing the ₹170 crore mark in just three days. On its first Monday, Drishyam 3 managed to hold its own despite the expected dip due to the weekday. The film is close to hitting the ₹200 crore mark soon.
Drishyam 3 box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹17.03 crore net in India on its first Monday, a decent number given that it was a weekday. With 24% occupancy from 16,254 shows, the film has registered a domestic total of ₹193.53 crore so far. Drishyam 3 had an opening of ₹62 crore. While it dipped on Saturday, bringing in ₹53.50 crore, the film recovered on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore. In its first weekend, Drishyam 3 has outpaced the collections of films such as War and Tiger 3, beating the lifetime of Awarapan 2. It remains to be seen how the film fares through the week.
Deep Dive
Ali Fazal asks fans to watch Drishyam 3
Mirzapur: The Movie recently completed a month of release, having collected ₹229.95 crore net in India. Ali Fazal celebrated the one-month anniversary of his film’s release on social media. He also urged fans to keep theatres alive and watch Drishyam 3. He wrote, “The grill the focus. Bring it on. My film completes a month today in theatres. We did something right.. i like to think. Thank you again for all the love. Now go watch Drishyam 3. And other films. You have been an awesome audience. Keep the theatres alive.” Ali starred in Mirzapur with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.
About Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 is co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav star in the film, which features an ending different from the Malayalam counterpart directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal. Drishyam 3 is currently one of the highest-grossing films of 2026, and it has received a good response since its release. It now has Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge to contend with.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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