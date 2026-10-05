Amitabh Bachchan is in awe as Madhuri Dixit channels her inner Paro on Kaun Banega Crorepati: ‘Kya baat hai’
The new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati shows an impressed Amitabh Bachchan praising Madhuri Dixit for her performance of Kaahe Chhed Mohe.
As part of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday week special on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Madhuri Dixit, who hosts Kon Honar Crorepati, appeared as a contestant. While there, she channelled her inner Paro from Devdas, much to Amitabh’s delight. A new promo for the show sees Amitabh looking impressed as Madhuri morphs into her character with ease while a song plays.
Madhuri Dixit bowls over Amitabh Bachchan
The promo shows Amitabh asking the computer to play a song for Madhuri. Looking resplendent in pink, the actor performs to Kaahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas while remaining seated. Amitabh, however, can be seen looking impressed as he walks about and praises her performance. Even as the audience cheers and Madhuri shows off her adah, the host claps and says, “Kya baat hai (Spendid). Incredible, incredible, Madhuri ji.”
“Madhuri ka andaaz, sabke liye khaas. Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. (Madhuri’s style is special for everyone. Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM) #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #SochnaPadega,” read Sony’s caption with the promo. Fans were as impressed as Amitabh after watching the promo.
“Superrrrrr Excited for this episode!” read one comment. “She is queen,” wrote another. Some were thrilled to see the Marathi-Hindi KBC crossover, leaving comments like, “KBC promoted on KBC.” “Watched it for umpteenth time! Incredible is the word!!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Two legends, one frame...Madhuri always a class act.” Many commented with heart and heart-eye emojis.
Amitabh Bachchan busy with KBC
Amitabh, who last starred in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, will soon star in the sequel with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. However, the actor is currently busy shooting Season 18 of KBC as it airs. In a recent episode, he announced that he had slipped and injured his knee. The actor entered the show running towards his seat, but quickly sat down. He explained, “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”
He also wrote in a recent blog post about being too busy to sleep, “They said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body .. and I struggle to find the time to follow that... But tonight is a try... now to retire early and be up for a early wake for work .. it is a different feel .. a state of many thoughts and ideas .. all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal .. that gives immense power to run to its destination, in time .. and I must run to the bed.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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