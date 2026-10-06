Samajwadi Party drops plan to field third candidate in UP Rajya Sabha polls, BJP to win 8 of the 10 seats

The Samajwadi Party has decided against fielding a third candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, clearing the way for the BJP to win eight of the 10 seats without a contest. Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha get adjourned during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. (Sansad TV) The decision was taken on Tuesday morning, a day before the deadline for filing nominations, people familiar with the matter said. The SP had been considering fielding a third candidate after the BJP announced eight nominees on Monday. The move means the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are likely to be filled unopposed, with the BJP getting eight seats and the SP retaining the remaining two.

Deep Dive Why did the Samajwadi Party choose not to field a third candidate in the UP Rajya Sabha elections? What demographic groups are represented among the BJP's eight nominees for the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections? How does the BJP plan to use its Rajya Sabha candidates to prepare for the 2027 UP assembly elections?

The SP had already nominated party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani. Both candidates are expected to win comfortably based on the party's numbers in the state assembly. The decision to not enter a third candidate was driven largely by the numbers game and concerns over cross-voting. The Rajya Sabha election uses an open ballot system, meaning legislators' voting choices are visible to their party's authorised representatives.