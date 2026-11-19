The trilateral meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations". Track latest and LIVE updates here

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen.

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

Around 10pm on Wednesday, nearly 160km from the one-storey house of slain Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat, his body was buried by family members in the presence of security forces.

In keeping with the government’s policy of not handing over the bodies of slain terrorists to their families to prevent public funerals and the glorification of militants, Bhat’s family was taken to a village in the Bangus valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district for the burial. The family lives in Khrewan village in Kupwara. Read the full story here.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives in record-shattering media release The world has just witnessed the biggest entertainment release in history — and it isn’t a Hollywood movie. Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI began rolling out for users on Wednesday evening, as the global release of the long-awaited video game capped a protracted eight-year development saga.

But even before consoles around the world began booting GTA VI — the game was released for Indian users at midnight on Thursday — it had made more money than any film has ever earned in its opening weekend. Rockstar Games’s follow-up to GTA V had booked about $1.5 billion — roughly ₹14,100 crore — in pre-orders by Wednesday, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Avengers: Endgame, which holds the record for the biggest global opening in cinema history, made $1.2 billion in its first weekend in 2019. Read the full story here

Cyclone Akvan advances; landfall likely between Andhra and Odisha tomorrow Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan moved northwards at a speed of 5 kmph over the west-central and adjoining central parts of the south Bay of Bengal during the six hours ending 11.30 pm on November 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per IMD, the landfall is expected to take place tomorrow - November 20 near Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Follow LIVE updates here

India vs New Zealand Test Day: Nicholls, Phillips fifties bring Kiwis back into game after early Bumrah damage India made a strong start to the opening Test against New Zealand, reducing the hosts to 60/4 at lunch on Day 1 in Wellington. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with two wickets, while Anshul Kamboj, and Akash Deep taking once wicket each.

Bumrah and Kamboj put the openers back in the pavillion inside 4 overs, before Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra steadied the ship with a 39-run stand. Just before lunch, India struck twice in quick succession. Track the LIVE updates here.