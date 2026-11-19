Five orangutan babies rescued from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district two months ago have recovered from anaemia and are showing steady improvement in their health, with their haemoglobin levels rising to normal, state forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said on Wednesday. The orangutans were rescued by forest officials of the Balasore Wildlife Division during routine patrolling in the Ranakatha Protected Reserve Forest in September. (Representative)

According to officials, the five infants, allegedly abandoned by wildlife smugglers in a casuarina forest in September, have regained their appetite, are steadily gaining weight and have shown significant improvement in their activity levels, particularly a male and a female who were earlier suffering from anaemia.

The minister said that their haemoglobin levels have increased to around 11 grams per decilitre (g/dL), from an earlier range of 4 and 4.2 g/dL, following medical treatment and a specially formulated diet.

"There is no haemoglobin deficiency in any of the baby apes now. Their overall health and growth are also normal at present," the minister said.

The rescue The orangutans were rescued by forest officials of the Balasore Wildlife Division during routine patrolling in the Ranakatha Protected Reserve Forest in September. They were allegedly abandoned by smugglers in the Badapahi forest under Kanthibhounri panchayat of Bhograi block on the night of September 7.

In-house haematological tests conducted at Nandankanan Zoological Park during a visit by a three-member expert committee in mid-September had detected severe anaemia in one infant and mild anaemia in two others.

Acting on the committee's recommendations, the zoo authorities placed all five on a closely monitored diet of fortified milk formula, fruits and nutritional supplements. The specialised diet is continuing, with their health being monitored daily by veterinarians and experts.

Their food intake has returned to normal, their appetite has improved, and their stool condition is also normal. The quantity of food has been gradually increased, while solid food has been introduced into their diet.

With winter approaching, Nandankanan zoo officials have made special arrangements to protect the young primates from the cold. Temperature-control facilities have been installed at the hand-rearing centre, and the infants will be regularly exposed to sunlight.

Their 90-day quarantine period will end in December. They will subsequently be shifted to a larger enclosure following recommendations from an expert committee, Khuntia said, adding that the orangutans will be displayed to visitors only after obtaining clearance from the Central Zoo Authority.

Khuntia said any country staking a claim to the animals would have to furnish documentary evidence establishing that they originated from its territory.

The state government has also approached the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) to investigate whether the animals were brought to Odisha as part of an international wildlife trafficking operation.