The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Centre two weeks to conclude its investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Gujarat in June 2025 after being informed that the probe is at its “fag end.” FILE PHOTO: A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant adjourned petitions filed by the father of one of the deceased pilots and the NGO, Safety Matters Foundation, seeking an independent probe into the June 12, 2025, incident. “We will list these matters after two weeks,” the bench said.

Appearing for the Centre, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the court, “We are at the fag end of the probe. The court may have it after two or three weeks.”

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, opposed the government’s request to adjourn the hearing. Bhushan said the Centre filed an affidavit in July, saying that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was expected to submit its draft final report by the first week of October.

Mehta insisted that the delay was not deliberate. He said. “In such matters, you have to follow global protocols. There is no question of deliberately delaying the report.”

Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad for London on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people. Except for one, all on board and 19 people on the ground were killed. Among the petitions seeking an independent probe is the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots, who has challenged the AAIB’s preliminary report over the speculation it triggered about possible pilot error. NGO Safety Matters Foundation has sought a formal court of inquiry.

The government had previously informed the top court that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) framework and the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025 mandated that a draft air crash investigation report be circulated to states participating in the probe — in this case, the US’ National Transportation Safety Board as accredited representative of the state of design and manufacture — for their “significant and substantiated comments”.

The consultation could take 30 to 60 days depending on the complexity of the responses, the Centre said.

The Centre has objected to any independent probe claiming that the aviation accident investigations exist solely to prevent future accidents, not to determine civil or criminal liability. It reasoned that appointing another investigating body or ordering judicial oversight would breach the “sole investigation authority” principle under Annex 13 of the ICAO framework, and that the AAIB alone holds statutory custody of the wreckage, flight recorders and other investigative material.

Since its establishment in July 2012, the AAIB has completed 218 investigations—97 accidents, 120 serious incidents, and one incident—a record it said establishes its technical competence and full capability to investigate the Ahmedabad crash.