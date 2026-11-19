Traditional products, handicrafts and regional specialities from across the country will be among the key attractions as the 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 opens to the general public at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. Alongside traditional craftsmanship, the fair will showcase Indian start-ups through its ‘Hall of Inspiration’ initiative. (ANI photo)

Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) around the theme ‘Vikas and Virasat’, the fair will be open to visitors from November 19 to 27, with the One District One Product (ODOP) pavilion showcasing traditional crafts and products from different districts across India.

The fair was inaugurated on November 14 by Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, with the initial days reserved primarily for business-to-business (B2B) visitors until November 18. This year’s edition has participation from exhibitors representing 32 states and Union territories and 11 countries, including Thailand, Iran, Ghana, Nepal, Afghanistan, the UAE and Turkey.

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Alongside traditional craftsmanship, the fair will showcase Indian start-ups through its ‘Hall of Inspiration’ initiative, featuring technology-driven innovations, new products and emerging solutions.

A dedicated digital gaming section, PlayVerse@Mandapam, has also been set up for children. The zone will offer interactive learning, immersive gaming and digital experiences, including a dedicated kids’ play area, ITPO said.

Reflecting the fair’s focus on India’s cultural heritage, the event will feature 87 cultural performances spanning classical and folk traditions.

The line-up includes artists such as the MS Nizami Brothers, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Hariharan, besides musical acts and bands such as Nizami Bandhu.

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Visitors will also get to watch performances representing classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak and Kuchipudi, alongside Qawwali and Ghazal recitals.

Around 18 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, will celebrate their respective State Days during the fair.

Cultural performances will be held at the open amphitheatres, with entry on a first-come, first-served basis.