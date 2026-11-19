Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed the state health department to include rare diseases under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) to ensure timely diagnosis and effective treatment. Shinde directed the creation of a separate SOP for the treatment of SMA patients. (Facebook | Eknath Shinde)

The move aims to ensure that patients suffering from rare diseases such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy receive timely diagnosis and effective treatment, while preventing the financial burden of expensive medical care on their families, according to a statement.

Shinde also directed the department to prepare a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for providing treatment to patients suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare disease, and to strengthen the processes of early diagnosis, patient registration and treatment.

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During the meeting held on Wednesday, detailed discussions were held on the current status of SMA patients in Maharashtra, diagnosis of the disease, available treatment options, availability of medicines and the challenges faced by patients.

The central government has selected KEM Hospital in Mumbai as the ‘Centre of Excellence’ for Maharashtra. The centre undertakes the diagnosis of rare diseases, patient registration and related treatment procedures. However, a clearly defined protocol is necessary to ensure that patients suffering from these diseases receive treatment more easily and in a timely manner.

Treatment facilities for SMA are also available at Wadia Children’s Hospital in Mumbai and keeping that in mind, Shinde directed the Health Department to prepare the necessary proposal and forward it to the Union Health Ministry to secure ‘Centre of Excellence’ status for the hospital as well. He said he will personally write to the Union health minister and follow up on the matter.

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Shinde also directed the department to initiate the process of including this disease under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana so that there is no delay in treatment due to financial constraints.

He further said that KEM Hospital should include the essential medicines required for treating this disease in its essential medicines list and procure them accordingly.