Neither gave nor took ₹500 crore: Shinde seeks probe into Jarange’s allegations

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday denied the ₹500-crore bribery allegations made against him by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, and sought an investigation into the matter. In response, Jarange-Patil said he would present evidence supporting his allegations at a press conference on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday denied the ₹500-crore bribery allegations made against him by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. (Hindustan Times)

Jarange-Patil had sparked a political row while addressing a Dussehra rally in Beed on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Shiv Sena chief had told a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader that he had paid the activist ₹500 crore to pacify him during his agitation for Maratha reservation two years ago.

Shinde responded to the allegations while speaking to the media in Delhi on Wednesday. “I have neither given nor taken ₹500 crore. Jarange-Patil must verify facts and then talk. He must give proof to investigative agencies, and this must be probed. Doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani hona chahiye (The truth should come out). All of Maharashtra knows me and my work.”

The former chief minister, who is also a Maratha, urged Jarange-Patil to continue working for the community and not engage in politics. “As chief minister, I had helped the Maratha community by giving them concessions and jobs. In the last 60 years, many CMs could not do anything [for Marathas]; I have given them reservation, and it is still in place. I have given justice to Marathas. Manoj Jarange-Patil must work for the community and not make it a political platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil told reporters that he would hold a press conference on Thursday to present evidence supporting his allegations.

As the activist’s allegations kicked up a political storm, Shiv Sena (UBT) lashed out at the Shiv Sena, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut saying that Shinde should have addressed the matter during his Dussehra rally on Tuesday, but instead kept talking about the Thackerays.

“Who is the BJP leader who gave ₹500 crore to silence the Maratha agitation? The Enforcement Directorate should investigate it, and Eknath Shinde must get a summons. Why is [chief minister] Devendra Fadnavis quiet now? Jarange-Patil says he has proof. I think he never lies and speaks like a Shiv Sainik. Fadnavis must give this information [about the alleged bribe] to the ED and the Economic Offences Wing,” said Raut.

Shiv Sena leaders have slammed Jarange-Patil and defended their party chief. At the party’s Dussehra rally, Sena leader Ramdas Kadam had said: “If you want to destroy Eknath Shinde, Marathas won’t spare you. You claim that you are on a hunger strike, but eat in the bathroom. Should we do an inquiry on how you have amassed wealth and roam around in expensive cars? You should be happy that Eknath Shinde gave reservation to Marathas. Eknath Shinde is worshipped by Marathas. If you speak ill of him, Maharashtra won’t tolerate it.”