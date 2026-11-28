Sharvari has had quite an adventurous year at the box office in 2026. While Main Vaapas Aaunga emerged the sleeper hit of the year, her next release after that, the Alia Bhatt co-starrer Alpha, met with an underwhelming response from the audience and critics. Now, she appears in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and she is excited. Sharvari (Photo: Instagram) However, there was also a lot of negative chatter around Alpha during the release. Does she feel people were a bit unkind to the film? "When you take love, you take it with both your hands as you want to grab all the love that you get, so when there is criticism, one must humbly take it too. At the end of the day, we make our films for the audiences. If the audience doesn't accept it, then we must accept that as well. There has to be grace and dignity in that too. Kind Mankind, that's a completely different conversation, but I do feel that there must be an awareness of what worked and what didn't work," she says.

Having seen both success and failure at the box office this year, does it make it more realistic with her expectations for Yeh Prem Mol Liya? She says, "I've walked into this film with a lot of love as I have with each film of mine. What the fate of any film at the box office would be is not really not in mind. I can literally count my films till now on my palms. There are a few films that I have done. I am living my dream today. All these directors who took their bet on me, the producers that put their money behind my craft and talent when I'm still proving myself in different genres that I am doing, that is the biggest validation for me. They give me the confidence, people's love give me the confidence to do newer and different things and diverse roles."