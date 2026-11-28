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Anshul Kamboj removed Glenn Phillips

Follow every twist and turn of the Christchurch Test with our Ball-by-Ball Commentary and keep track of the latest scores on our Live Scorecard. New Zealand will resume Day 2 of the second Test against India at 246/5, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips looking to take the hosts past the 300-run mark at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Blundell remained unbeaten on 53 off 117 balls, showing plenty of patience on a pitch that continued to offer help to the seamers, while Phillips was not out on 36. India had New Zealand at 110/4 at one stage but couldn't make further inroads in the final session as the pair added an unbeaten 62 runs. Akash Deep picked up two wickets on the opening day, while debutant Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj claimed one each. India will hope for a better start with the ball on Day 2 as they look to wrap up the New Zealand innings without allowing the lower order to add too many runs.

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