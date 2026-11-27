There is no doubt about Rohit's credentials as a captain, having established himself as one of the most successful leaders in both the IPL and international cricket. He guided MI to five IPL titles and led India to T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs within nine months in 2024 and 2025. However, he has been away from captaincy duties in recent times, with Hardik taking over the MI reins in 2023 before Rohit was also replaced as India's captain in 2025.

The franchise had a few other options for the role, with T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and young batting star Tilak Varma also in the mix. Jasprit Bumrah, too, had spoken about his leadership aspirations after leading both India and MI last year. However, MI have decided to return to their tried-and-tested formula under Rohit, who led the franchise to all five of their IPL titles between 2013 and 2023.

After finishing ninth last season, MI decided to make major changes to their setup, bringing in a familiar face in Kieron Pollard as head coach, while Mahela Jayawardene parted ways with the franchise. For captaincy, they have once again turned to Rohit, hoping he can bring back the glory days. His bond with the MI fans also remains special, with the Wankhede crowd regularly chanting "Mumbai chaa Raja Rohit Sharma" whenever he walks out to bat, even over the last few seasons.

Rohit Sharma will return as captain of Mumbai Indians in the IPL next year after three years. The swashbuckling opener has been reinstated as captain after the franchise parted ways with Hardik Pandya, trading him to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh. The five-time champions have been going through a title drought, failing to win the IPL in the last six seasons. Understandably, this dip in performance has begun to take a toll on their legacy.

At 39, Rohit is set to take charge again, but the bigger question is whether MI see him as a long-term option. Given his age and the stage of his career, that looks unlikely, and his return could be a stop-gap arrangement while the franchise prepares its next captain. Tilak Varma could be in the running, especially with the young batter now being brought into India's leadership group as well. However, he still has some way to go before being considered ready for a responsibility of this magnitude. The Indian vice-captain lacks much leadership experience, and his recent stint with India A has presented a mixed picture. They suffered a semifinal exit in the Rising Stars Asia Cup after losing to Sri Lanka, having also gone down to Pakistan A earlier in the tournament. Those results are not enough to judge his captaincy potential, but they do underline the need to give him time before handing him the MI reins. For now, it would make more sense for Tilak to serve as Rohit's deputy, learn the demands of the role and gradually grow into the responsibility.

MI preparing for smoother transition? MI also need to handle this transition more carefully than they did in 2023, when Hardik was brought back from Gujarat Titans and immediately handed the captaincy, replacing Rohit. The decision did not go down well with a section of the fanbase, while the team also struggled to find its footing that season. If the franchise sees Tilak as its next leader, grooming him under Rohit would give him the time and experience to grow into the role, rather than making another abrupt change at the top.

Rohit's own commitment to the game is another factor in MI's decision. Despite retiring from Tests and T20Is, he remains an important part of India's ODI setup and is all but certain to feature in next year's ODI World Cup. His recent efforts to shed weight and get back into shape also show that he is taking his fitness and international commitments seriously. That should put to rest any doubts about his willingness to continue playing at the highest level. There is also the question of how MI use him on the field. With the Impact Player rule in place, Rohit's role as captain makes his presence in the playing XI even more important, as the franchise will need its skipper out in the middle rather than using him as an impact substitute.

Mumbai Indians are desperate to win their sixth IPL title, and the decisions they have taken ahead of the IPL 2027 auction make that clear. A new head coach in Pollard, Rohit's return as captain and an overhaul of the coaching staff show that the franchise is not waiting for the mega auction to make changes. MI have a proud legacy, but going six seasons without a title, coupled with a bottom-place finish last season, has prompted questions about the direction the franchise is heading in.

The decision to remove Rohit as captain in 2023 was questioned by many at the time, and MI now appear to be trying to bridge those gaps by bringing him back. It may only be a short-term arrangement, but giving Rohit the responsibility of grooming the next captain could prove to be a sensible move. For a franchise keen to get back to winning ways, making sure of a smooth leadership transition could be just as important as the changes they have made to their coaching setup.