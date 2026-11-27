The Thanksgiving menu also includes mashed potatoes, candied sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, sage and onion stuffing, and dinner rolls, according to E! News.

Combs, who is serving a 50-month prison sentence for prostitution-related charges at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, will have a choice between turkey and tofu stir-fry for his Thanksgiving meal on November 26, a law enforcement official at the prison confirmed to the outlet.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence for prostitution-related charges at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo)

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to celebrate Thanksgiving behind bars with a full-course holiday meal featuring traditional dishes, including turkey , mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and pecan pie, according to a report by People.

Is this Diddy’s first Thanksgiving at FCI Allenwood Low?

Is this Diddy’s first Thanksgiving at FCI Allenwood Low?

What is on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Thanksgiving menu at FCI Allenwood Low?

What is on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Thanksgiving menu at FCI Allenwood Low?

The music mogul will also be able to choose between different accompaniments, including gravy and cranberry sauce. For dessert, the 57-year-old rapper will be served pecan pie.

However, the Thanksgiving spread is not necessarily the same across all federal prisons. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) does not provide a standardised holiday menu across its facilities, with individual institutions having some flexibility in planning their meals, according to E! News.

A BOP spokesperson told Oxygen that holiday meals “reflect available food items, local considerations, and the cultural diversity of the inmate population.”

“This allows institutions to incorporate menu enhancements and provide meals that recognise the specific holiday,” the spokesperson added.

The statement further noted, “The same goes for any planned activities at each facility.”

This Thanksgiving also marks Combs' first at FCI Allenwood Low, where he was transferred in October from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix after reportedly sustaining a head injury while incarcerated there.

Reacting to the transfer, Combs' representative told E! in an October 16 statement, “His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind.”

“We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption,” the representative added, according to E! News.

Combs' Thanksgiving meal comes amid his ongoing prison sentence, with the rapper spending the holiday at the Pennsylvania correctional facility following his transfer from New Jersey.