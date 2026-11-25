Mainstream media as well as social media have since been abuzz with the coverage of his exploits. To be fair, it deserves that kind of coverage. Such efforts, one might argue, are as uncommon as some celestial events.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old set records for the fastest List A century and double century during his innings of 53-ball 204 against the United Arab Emirates in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha.

Mainstream media as well as social media have since been abuzz with the coverage of his exploits. (AFP)

However, the often-byproduct of this frenetic coverage is that everyone gets swept away in the hype, and some of the cold, hard facts that require attention are ignored.

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For example, Tuesday's double ton was Sooryavanshi's first 50-plus score in his last 10 innings in professional cricket. His last fifty was for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone on September 1. During this period, he also played four T20Is, and 38 (vs Sri Lanka), 15 (vs Pakistan), 4 (vs New Zealand), and 45 (vs New Zealand) were his scores with the bat.

So, consistency is a big issue.

Plus, his double century came against a very weak team that had lost to Nepal and Pakistan earlier in the tournament. Against Pakistan, which was Sooryavanshi's real Test to all intents and purposes, he disappointed. He fell to a top-edge as he tried to hit Mohammad Imran's angling-away delivery out of the park. Both Pakistani new-ball pacers Ali Raza and Imran have a fair bit of experience, with the latter having also represented the national side in Test cricket. Sooryavanshi took 13 balls for his 11 runs.

Since making his international debut against England in June, Sooryavanshi has scored two fifties, both against Zimbabwe. Against England, although he entertained with a few big shots in the three games that he played, the truth of the matter is he struggled against the pace and accuracy of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. His play against quick short-pitched balls to date is considered a weakness.

There is not an iota of doubt that Sooryavanshi is a prodigy, but he is not the finished article yet. And the only way he can get better as a batter is by playing first-class cricket. In the first phase of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, Sooryavanshi didn't play in any of Bihar's four games due to his national team commitments.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy is currently underway in India, which is highly competitive, and he played just one game before heading out to Doha with the India A team. The BCCI has been called out for naming several international cricketers in the Doha squad, and the timing of the tournament has also been questioned since it clashes with India's domestic calendar.

Jaffer raises questions Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who represented the country in 31 Tests, last month criticised the decision to leave Sooryavanshi out of India A's squad for three unofficial four-day Tests against New Zealand. The Bihar batter was with the national team for the five-T20I series, which was happening at the same time in the Antipodean nation.

“I too want to see Vaibhav play for India A because red-ball cricket is the only format in which he is yet to be truly tested. Then again, Vaibhav is like a double-edged sword for the Indian team management because he is the first-choice replacement if any of the guys are unavailable [in T20Is]. Anytime Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson or Abhishek Sharma is unavailable, the question will be, ‘where’s Vaibhav?’” he told HT last month.

So, one can't be sure whether the BCCI is adopting the right approach regarding the grooming of Sooryavanshi. And then a double century like the one against UAE only compounds the problem, for it can lead one to believe all is well when it is perhaps not.