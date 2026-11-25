In Punjab, after a six year split caused by the Centre's farm laws, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) revived their alliance.

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the reunion on Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24, 2026) at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah described SAD as the "big brother" ("bada bhai") and stated that SAD will choose the chief minister if the alliance wins.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the alliance and called it a "natural alliance" in a post on X.

The dates and schedule for the UP and Punjab elections is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.