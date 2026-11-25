Elections 2027 LIVE updates: SP-Congress alliance in UP intact, says Shivpal Yadav; BJP-SAD join hands for Punjab
Elections 2027 LIVE updates: In UP, the BJP is facing two alliances - the Samajwadi Party and Congress, and AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party. Meanwhile, in Punjab, the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal revived their alliance after a six year split caused by the Centre's farm laws.
- 7 Sec agoWe are not beggars, says Congress' Imran Masood
- 10 Mins agoCongress should approach seat-sharing talks practically, says SP MP Ramji Lal Suman
- 35 Mins agoSP-Congress alliance intact, says Shivpal Yadav
- 47 Mins agoSP’s candidate list sparks friction with Congress; Masood questions ‘seriousness’ in forming alliance
Elections 2027 LIVE updates: The stage is set for the next assembly elections in India, with key states - Uttar Pradesh and Punjab - preparing for the vote in 2027. Ahead of the elections, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav has joined hands with Rahul Gandhi's Congress. Meanwhile, AIMIM's Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekar Azad have formed an alliance for the UP assembly elections with a goal to "remove the BJP government." The Bahujan Samaj Party, led by Mayawati is also in the mix for the assembly polls....Read More
In Punjab, after a six year split caused by the Centre's farm laws, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) revived their alliance.
Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the reunion on Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24, 2026) at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah described SAD as the "big brother" ("bada bhai") and stated that SAD will choose the chief minister if the alliance wins.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the alliance and called it a "natural alliance" in a post on X.
The dates and schedule for the UP and Punjab elections is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.
Election 2027 LIVE updates: We are not beggars, says Congress' Imran Masood
Election 2027 LIVE updates: Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the Congress was "not beggars" and that such unilateral declarations were not a good way to conduct alliance discussions.
Questioning the timing of the SP's announcement after alliance meetings in Delhi, Masood said Congress had neither sought 26 seats nor asked the Samajwadi Party to offer it any particular constituency.
"We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI.
Election 2027 LIVE updates: Congress should approach seat-sharing talks practically, says SP MP Ramji Lal Suman
Election 2027 LIVE updates: Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman on Wednesday urged the Congress to take a practical approach to seat-sharing negotiations for the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, citing the electoral realities on the ground, as he described the two days of discussions between the INDIA bloc allies as positive and called for an alliance that could deliver favourable results.
His remarks came a day after the Samajwadi Party released its first list of five candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, announcing nominees from constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur, even as negotiations over seat-sharing between the two parties continue.
Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Suman played down the significance of the candidate announcements, saying the constituencies were seats currently held by the Samajwadi Party and that the party already had MLAs representing them.
"Why is there such an uproar? These are seats that we currently hold—we already have MLAs there, so whether they are prioritised or placed later in the list, the fact remains that we must contest these seats. The two days of talks have been quite positive. I would humbly urge our colleagues in the Congress party to approach this in a practical manner, grounded in the realities on the ground; doing so will facilitate the formation of an alliance and lead to favourable outcomes," he said.
Emphasising the importance of electoral winnability, Suman said SP National President Akhilesh Yadav had repeatedly maintained that candidates capable of winning should be fielded.
Via ANI
Election 2027 LIVE updates: SP-Congress alliance intact, says Shivpal Yadav
Election 2027 LIVE updates: Amid the row over Congress-Samajwadi Party seat-sharing for UP Polls, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has denied reports of friction between the two partners.
"There is no rift in the alliance, the alliance will remain intact," he told news agency ANI.
Election 2027 LIVE Updates: SP’s candidate list sparks friction with Congress; Masood questions ‘seriousness’ in forming alliance
Election 2027 LIVE Updates: The Samajwadi Party (SP)'s decision to release a list of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections amid seat-sharing talks with the Congress has triggered friction within the Opposition alliance, with Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday questioning the Akhilesh Yadav-led party's “seriousness” about forging a tie-up.
Masood said the SP appeared to be holding discussions with the Congress on one hand and making electoral declarations on the other, which he said raised “questions about its intent”.