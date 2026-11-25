Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), leader Sanjay Jha has called on Bihar minister Nishant Kumar to take charge of the party and said everyone is ready to work under him, regardless of their position in the party. He made the comments on Tuesday as the JD(U) celebrated “Good Governance Day” to mark Bihar’s turnaround under Kumar’s father, Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar, who stepped down as the chief minister after almost 20 years at the helm. Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) national president, was present at the event Bihar minister Nishant Kumar. (HT PHOTO)

Jha noted that the expectations from Nishant Kumar will be higher than what was expected from Nitish Kumar. “He [Nishant Kumar] will carry the burden of being compared with his father.”

Nishant Kumar said he would follow in his father’s footsteps and, like him, “never compromise with crime, corruption and communalism”. Nishant Kumar paid tribute to his father, calling him a trend-setter whose visionary leadership took Bihar to new heights.

Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) in March. He was inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government two months later.

Nishant Kumar said his father’s strong willpower and unwavering commitment to development gave Bihar’s politics and governance a new direction, helping it emerge from an era of fear, anarchy and disorder to establish new benchmarks for the rule of law, social justice, good governance and development.

Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Zama Khan said that the party was confident of doing well under Nishant Kumar, who would draw inspiration from his father and carry forward his legacy.

JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak said that Nishant Kumar had proven himself as an able administrator in his short stint as a health minister and also has a mass connect with workers. “He is a youth leader, and in coming days, he is definitely going to steer the party. This is a matter of happiness for us. Of course, Nitish is our leader and our future leader is Nishant,” said Rajak.

BJP state spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said Nishant Kumar can steer the party and has the same agility, conviction and patience like his father. “ The party would certainly get strengthened once Nishant comes to the forefront as the new face. He has many qualities...maintains poise and calm like his father. Nishant being the son of Nitish is an obvious choice to take forward the legacy of his father,” Patel said.

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal described the efforts to promote Nishant Kumar as an attempt to keep the JD(U) intact amid infighting. “Infighting among top leaders in the party is very intense, and this is why Nishant is being promoted by one section of leaders, perhaps to have more clout in the party,” said RJD leader Chittaranjan Gagan. “It would be better if JD(U) leaders pitch for elevation of Nishant as chief minister.”