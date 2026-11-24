There is a certain contradiction to Priyansh Arya's batting. The destruction is often brutal, the sixes come thick and fast and bowlers can be left looking hapless. Yet, there is little about his demeanour that suggests a batter in hurry. Priyansh Arya broke the record for the highest T20 score by an Indian (PTI) more

He is calm, you have to really goad him for answers and he gives very little away about his game or personality. Delhi head coach Vijay Dahiya has a rather unusual way of describing it.

“He is essentially doing a butcher's job in a surgeon's gown,” Dahiya said after Arya's record-breaking 181 off 68 balls -- highest by an Indian -- against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B game played at the Daly College Ground in Indore on Tuesday. Delhi won by 116 runs after dismissing TN for 159.

Arya, 25, blew away Tamil Nadu in a knock studded with 19 sixes – joint-highest for a player in an individual T20 innings – as he finished with the second-highest individual T20 score, behind Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ 188*.

For Dahiya, it is not just the range of shots or the ability to clear the boundary that sets Arya apart. It is the clarity with which he goes about his business, the ability to hit shots to all parts, and an assurance that makes his presence at the crease reassuring rather than nerve-racking.

It was an innings of some destruction, featuring 19 sixes and seven fours, and a strike rate of 266.17. But for those who have watched him closely, the numbers only tell part of the story.

"Priyansh has delighted everyone with this innings. There is an uncanny comfort when he bats. He does not leave you on the edge of the seat. The sheer clarity, the variety of shots he has and how he uses the full ground... You know that if he is there, nine out of 10 times he will make it happen."

So, an explosive batter with an unusual calmness. For someone who has made a reputation out of clearing boundaries, the Delhi opener's own explanation of his batting is uncomplicated.